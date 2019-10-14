Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 12, 2019

by Diana Filer
- James Peebles was awarded the Nobel Prize for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology, including the cosmic microwave background; dark matter and the Big Bang model.
- Itching powder is usually made from the hairs on the seedpods of the maple tree.
- The commonest surname in the world seems to be Wong, followed by Garcia, Zhang and Lee.
- Jody Wilson-Raybould is a member of Kwakwaka’waku peoples.
- Alexina Louie composed the 8 comic mini-operas, Burnt Toast, for television.