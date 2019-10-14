Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 12, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. James Peebles was awarded the Nobel Prize for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology, including the cosmic microwave background; dark matter and the Big Bang model.
  2. Itching powder is usually made from the hairs on the seedpods of the maple tree.
  3.  The commonest surname in the world seems to be Wong, followed by Garcia, Zhang and  Lee.
  4. Jody Wilson-Raybould is a member of  Kwakwaka’waku peoples.
  5. Alexina Louie composed the 8 comic mini-operas, Burnt Toast, for television.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR