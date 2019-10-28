Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 26, 2019

by Diana Filer
- In formal usage, aeons are the longest portion of geologic time (eras being the second longest). Informally, an aeon often refers to a span of one billion years.
- Saskatchewan has the highest number of tornadoes in Canada – the average is 18 annually – followed by Alberta and Ontario.
- Tow is another word for flax or jute, both very light-coloured materials that are ready for spinning.
- Obsidian is volcanic glass, usually transparent, formed by the cooling of lava.
- Of the 645 women who ran for seats in the House of Commons this year, 98 were elected; an increase of 10 from 2015.