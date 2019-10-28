Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 26, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. In formal usage, aeons are the longest portion of geologic time (eras being the second longest).  Informally, an aeon often refers to a span of one billion years.
  2. Saskatchewan has the highest number of tornadoes in Canada –  the average is 18 annually – followed by Alberta and Ontario.
  3. Tow is another word for flax or jute, both very light-coloured materials that are ready for spinning.
  4. Obsidian is volcanic glass, usually transparent, formed by the cooling of lava.
  5. Of the 645 women who ran for seats in the House of Commons this year, 98 were elected; an increase of 10 from 2015.

