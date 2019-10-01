Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy to play AGH fundraiser at Old Town Hall

Jim Cuddy, Tracey Brown and Randall Prescott to headline benefit concert for Almonte General Hospital

Jim Cuddy, one of Canada’s most beloved singer-songwriters as both a solo artist and as part of Blue Rodeo, will headline an intimate evening of music at the Old Town Hall in Almonte on Sunday, Oct. 20 to benefit the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. The evening will feature The Jim Cuddy Family Band, including Jim’s sons Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley, as well as The Prescott Brown Family Band, including Tracey Brown-Prescott, Randall Prescott and their daughter Kelly Prescott. Tickets are $125 (only 200 available), at Mill Street Books, the Almonte General Hospital Volunteer Gift Shop or online at: http://almontehospitalfoundation.com/jimcuddy/

Tracey Brown and Randall Prescott are the driving forces behind the show. “We felt like we hadn’t done anything for the Hospital in a while,” said Prescott, “so Tracey and I approached our friend Jim and he was all in right from the beginning. We live here so supporting quality health care close to home is really important to our family. Jim’s from a small town too so he totally gets it.”

Funds raised will support replacement and new equipment at the Hospital and Manor including the drive to bring a CT scanner to Almonte.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.