Christmas in the Valley Show this weekend

32 Years of Exceptional Choices at the Christmas in the Valley Show

Are you looking for gifts with originality, quality and locally made?

Then forgo the gift cards, big box stores and stressful malls. Make your first holiday shopping destination the popular Christmas in the Valley Artisan Show where a juried selection of 30 artisans, crafters and bakers will be presenting their original creations in a relaxed, friendly and festive atmosphere this November 2 & 3, 10-4pm at the Almonte Community Centre & Arena Upper Hall, 182 Bridge Street.

Information at www.valleyartisanshow.blogspot.ca . and Facebook. Tea room hosted by the Friends of the Hub. And The Lanark Animal Welfare Society will be selling calendars and tickets for raffle baskets to raise funds for their no-kill shelter.