Course on ‘Re-Purposing Your Wardrobe’, starts October 17

Centre For Creative Living: Re-Purposing Your Wardrobe

Under the guidance of multimedia artist, costume designer and teacher Ingrid Hamster Harris you will learn how to re-design, repair, resize and/or repurpose clothing languishing in the back of your closet (or at the Hub).

Skills taught will include:

making work-drawing components

evaluating fabrics

taking measurements

doing fittings

sewing techniques

When:

Thursday mornings 9:00 a.m. to Noon, October 17 till December 5

Where:

Centre For Creative Living

St. Paul’s Anglican Church,

70B Clyde Street Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0

Cost:

$160

Sewing machines will be available.

To register, please go to “Workshop” on the CFCL website.