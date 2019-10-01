Course on ‘Re-Purposing Your Wardrobe’, starts October 17

Centre For Creative Living: Re-Purposing Your Wardrobe
Under the guidance of multimedia artist, costume designer and teacher Ingrid Hamster Harris you will learn how to re-design, repair, resize and/or repurpose clothing languishing in the back of your closet (or at the Hub).
Skills taught will include:
- making work-drawing components
- evaluating fabrics
- taking measurements
- doing fittings
- sewing techniques
When:
Thursday mornings 9:00 a.m. to Noon, October 17 till December 5
Where:
Centre For Creative Living
St. Paul’s Anglican Church,
70B Clyde Street Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0
Cost:
$160
Sewing machines will be available.
To register, please go to “Workshop” on the CFCL website.