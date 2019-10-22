Don Pearson — obituary

Pearson, Donald Frederick

B. March 8 1928 in Reading, Berkshire, England

D. October 20, 2019 in Carleton Place, Ontario

Survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Daphne (nee Silk), his sister, Cynthia Pearson, his children Dr. Wendy (Susan Knabe) Pearson, Nigel (Lenore) Pearson, and Sally (Butch) Porteous, his grandchildren, Jennifer Porteous, Christine (Dave) Gillis, Samantha (Jordan) Monfils, Todd (Caroline) Pearson, and Tara Pearson, and great-grandchildren Gavin, Carter, Tye, And Payton Gillis, Jayden, Stacey, and, soon to be, baby Jackson Monfils, Hunter and Brock Clark, and Mary, Andy, and Mattie Pearson. Predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Lillian Pearson, his brother, Cyril Pearson, his three infant sons, Terrence, Barry, and Richard, his granddaughter Stacey Porteous, son-in-law Butch, daughter-in-law Lenore, and many much-loved dogs.

Don worked at numerous technical jobs in the UK, living in Reading and Crawley prior to emigrating to Canada with his wife and children in 1966. He found work as a project manager and professional engineer specializing in electronics, working for a number of companies in Ottawa and Montreal, most recently Bell-Northern Research, from which he retired in 1991. Don was central to many projects, but his proudest contribution was helping develop the controls for the Canadarm whilst he was working for CAE.

Following retirement, Don and Daphne founded and for many years ran Rhapsody Rounds, an extremely successful Choreographed Ballroom dance club in the Ottawa area. Don was a keen photographer and particularly enjoyed photographing birds and all aspects of nature, including the wonderful gardens he and Daphne developed on their property on Upper Dwyer Hill Road, where they lived for many happy years. Don was a kind and loving man, a true gentleman, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Donations to Lanark Animal Welfare Society in lieu of flowers please.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Monday, October 28, 2019, from 11 am to 12 noon. Chapel Service to follow visitation at 12 pm. Reception to follow service in funeral home reception suites.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com