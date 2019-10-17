Dougie Sutherland — obituary

Sutherland,

James Douglas “Dougie”

Passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Almonte, Ontario.

Dougie

Of Almonte, Ontario, in his 86th year.

Predeceased by his wife Ella, his sister Shirley, his parents James and Thelma and his step-son Clinton. Missed by his daughter Lynda Dugan (James) and his grandchildren April (Kyle), Neil (Hillary), Mark (Becky), Mary Ellen and Roger as well as his great-grandson Wyatt. Remembered by his brother Donald (Rosemary). Donations in memory of Dougie may be made to the Almonte Legion – Branch 240.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10 am to 11:45 am. Legion Service to commence at 11:45 am with a Complete Chapel Service to follow at 12 noon. Reception in Almonte Legion. Inurnment in St. Paul’s Anglican Cemetery (Almonte, ON.) on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1 pm.

