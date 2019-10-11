East Region OPP pulling for United Way

OPP teams from detachments across Eastern Ontario are “pulling together” in support of their local United Ways, with the second annual OPP Pulling for United Way truck pull!

On October 18th, 2019 come watch and cheer as OPP and other First Responder teams test their strength and attempt to pull a 28,000 pound Mobile Support Unit Truck over 50 feet from a standing start to raise funds for their local United Ways. This exciting event will be held at the Settlers Ridge Centre Parking Lot located at 275 Brockville Street in Smiths Falls, from 10am-2pm. United Way would like to thank the Samure Group for inviting us to come back again this year!

“The OPP is happy to be working with our local United Way to help ensure essential services for Smiths Falls and communities across Lanark County are available”, said OPP’s newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Chris Harkins, former Commander of OPP East Region. “This Pulling for United Way will be a friendly competition and we know the real winners will be the United Ways and the community agencies they fund”. Donations made to support each team from across the region will go back to their community’s United Way, making sure that all funds stay 100% local.

This year’s event is shaping up to be even bigger and better, with more teams, special events and exhibits for kids, and lots of family fun! There will be a continental breakfast served from The Hawks Nest starting at 10:30 am for the registered teams, (also available at $11.00 for spectators, with part of the proceeds to the United Way), taking place, courtesy of the Rotary Club of Smiths, in their Bingo Hall in the Mall. Tim Hortons coffee or tea with Timbits will also be available courtesy of the local Smiths Falls Tim Hortons locations.

Participants and spectators will have access to the mall during the event to allow participants to stay warm and use the washroom facilities. As the actual pull is an outdoor event, spectators are encouraged to dress warmly for the weather conditions. There will also be an opportunity for spectators to have their picture taken with the Mobile Support Unit, and also see and meet members from the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit. The SAVE Unit will also be there – be sure to check out their boat, ATV and snowmobile that team members use to help people be safe on the water and trails in Eastern Ontario!

No competition is complete without prizes for the “winning” teams! Ottawa Senators Game tickets for all 10 team members are the prize for the top team, courtesy of the Ottawa Senators. Other prizes include gift certificates from Andress’ Your Independent Grocer in Smiths Falls. Teams will be looking to beat the winning time from last year of 10.33 seconds to pull the Mobile Support Unit 50 feet, set by the Lanark County OPP Tactical Squad.

“We are very excited for this opportunity to partner with the OPP East Region to make this truck pull happen again. This is a family event and anyone and everyone from near and far are invited to come out to watch, cheer and encourage all the teams” commented Helen McIntosh, Chair of United Way East Ontario – Lanark’s Advisory Council. “We are sure the participating OPP and First Responder teams and members will appreciate their communities support!”

You won’t want to miss this unique event this fall! We hope you can join us to cheer on the teams.