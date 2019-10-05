Ethel Reid — obituary

Reid,

Ethel Edna

Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Ethel (nee Spinks)

Of Almonte, Ontario, in her 84th year.

Predeceased by her first husband Thomas Robillard and by her second husband James Reid. Missed by her children Mike Robillard (Edith), Margaret Box (Bernard), Tom “Butch” Robillard (Sandra), Tim Robillard (Joan), Joe Robillard (Colleen), Cindy Dale (Lorne), and the late George as well as infant daughter Ethel. Survived by many step-children (Reid Family). Daughter of the late Merville and Anne. Sibling to Marilyn Kirkby and predeceased by Aldon, Mary, Tom, Eva, John, Gwen and Gloria. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Donations in memory of Ethel may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute or the Diabetes Association.

Family and Friends may Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Monday, October 7, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm. Chapel service to follow visitation at 1 pm. Interment at Auld Kirk Cemetery with reception to follow in the Almonte Legion.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com