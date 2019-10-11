Euchre at The Schoolhouse returns, October 26

Euchre at The Schoolhouse returns Saturday, October 26th, 7:30 pm

The Friends of Cedar Hill Schoolhouse invite you to the fall session of Euchre at the Schoolhouse at 270 Cedar Hill Road, halfway between Almonte and Pakenham. Enjoy a friendly game of euchre at the historic one-room schoolhouse, followed by a light lunch. Cost is only $5 per person which includes great prizes and lunch.

The proceeds of all events hosted by the Friends of Cedar Hill Schoolhouse contribute to the preservation of this historic building which has been a community hub since 1874.

For info call Ria at 613 256-2014.