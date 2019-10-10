‘Evening Coffee House’ at St. Paul’s, October 18

Evening Coffee House with live music and singing

WHEN: Friday October 18, 2019 from 7 pm to 9 pm

WHERE: St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street, Almonte in the lower Parish Hall

COST: No charge

You are invited to the inaugural Evening Coffee House at St. Paul’s on Friday, October 18 from 7 to 9 pm. Please join our talented musicians and singers as they offer up a selection of popular, folk and praise songs interspersed with fun sing-alongs.

There will be coffee, tea, juice, soft drinks and both salty and sweet snacks available and maybe even a pot of soup to share!

All are welcome and there is no charge. Donations will be accepted if you are inclined to help cover costs. Please do join us for an evening of music and fellowship.

For more information please call: Dan at 613-324-3379 or Claire at 613-624-5518