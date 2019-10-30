‘Fashion, Fun, & Fabulous Tea’ in Appleton, November 17

The North Lanark Historical Society is hosting our first-ever fashion show this November and tickets are on sale now!

Join us on Sunday, November 17th at 2 PM at the Mississippi Golf Club in Appleton for some “Fashion, Fun, & Fabulous Tea!”

Our first designer is from Avenir in Almonte. Avenir Design Studio provides a unique country feeling in the heart of Almonte and features 100% Canadian-made clothing. Designed by women and for women, their in-house designer will look after all of your personal and professional wardrobe needs.

Our second designer is from The Artful Gallery in Arnprior. The Artful Gallery is proud to say that time and time again they always provide their customers with fashions that they can dress up or dress down. Their fashions are consistently unique and colourful and known for being one of the best women’s clothing stores in Arnprior.

Tickets to this event will include admission to the show, an entry for a door prize, and afternoon tea! There will also be a cash bar at the event.

All funds raised will go towards supporting the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased or reserved in advance at the Museum (647 River Road, Appleton), at Avenir (96 Mill Street, Almonte), or The Artful Gallery (136 John Street North, Arnprior). For more information, call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com. We hope to see you there!

There are also sponsorship and advertising opportunities available for local businesses. For more information or a sponsorship form, call or email at the information provided above.