Great Veggies Grow-off wraps up soon

By Shaun McLaughlin

Back in August I wrote here about the sixth annual Great Veggie Grow-off. The GVG encourages Lanark County gardeners big and small to contribute their veggie and fruit surplus to their local food bank. I thought I’d add an update and an invitation.

While donations initially seemed uncommonly light, the volume began to increase recently. The Hunger Stop in Carleton Place, which also serves Mississippi Mills, reported “donations by the bushel load.”

Each food bank keeps a tally of produce donations. The final weigh-in, where we find out which community wins the trophy, will occur October 12 at 10 AM. Drop by the friendship oven at the Almonte library that morning to join in the celebration.

Please continue taking your fresh produce to the food bank or the lobby of the Almonte library until October 11. On the 12th, you can donate at the friendship oven up until 10 AM.