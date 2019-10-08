Heather Graham — obituary

GRAHAM, Heather Marean

(nee Ramage)

Peacefully at the Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew on Sunday morning, October 6, 2019; Heather Graham of Arnprior passed away at the age of 85 years.

Predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend, Donald “Don” Graham (February 23, 2015). Dearly loved mother of Jeff (Shelly) of Balderson; Shelley (Brian Galbraith) of Renfrew; Greg (Shauna) of Eganville and Kerry (Erin Neller) of Barrie. Cherished Nan of Katie (Jay), Zach (Kate), Kelsie (Dane), late Jesse, Jarred, Lauren, Joe (Kauri), Jenika (Justin), Nick (Hailey), Chris (Nicole), Corey, Emma, Aidan and Reegan and G.G. of 14. Predeceased by her parents, William and Jen (nee Turnbull) Ramage as well as her only brother, Alan Ramage. Lifelong friend of Harriet Perfitt. Also survived by many wonderful friends. Heather enjoyed time spent with her Red Hat and Bridge groups.

Her smile, laughter, warm spirit and famous chocolate chip cookies will long be remembered.

Heather’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 12p.m. to 2:45 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow in the Pilon Family Chapel at 3 o’clock. In memory of Heather, please consider a donation to “Jump Start” or the Bonnechere Manor Foundation.

