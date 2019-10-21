Help wanted at gallery, November 15 to 20

Sivarulrasa Gallery seeks help to install 5th Anniversary Show

The Gallery is looking for help, on a temporary basis, during the week of November 15 to 20, 2019 to install the 5th Anniversary Show, our biggest show of the year. We’re installing works by 22 artists from across the country, including sculpture, paintings, drawings and photographic works, covering all 3 sections of the gallery.

Hours will be flexible and scheduled based on your availability and the gallery’s operational needs during the week of November 15 to 20, 2019.

Requirements

-able to be on your feet most of the time

-should be very careful and deliberate in handling artwork

-eagerness to learn and work in a team setting

-background in art would be an asset

Please email your CV as soon as possible to info@sivarulrasa.com

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

https://sivarulrasa.com/

613.256.8033