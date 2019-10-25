Howard Sherwin — obituary

ROBINSON

Howard Sherwin

December 12, 1949 – October 19, 2019

With heartfelt sadness we announce the sudden passing of our dear Howard while hiking with friends in Frontenac Park, Ontario. Howard was actively involved in the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists, the Rideau Trail Association, the Wolf Grove Singers, the MM2020 group and many community activities. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved birding, hiking, fishing and canoeing. He also loved to sing and share his knowledge of nature with his children, grandchildren and friends. Howard was born in Lancaster, England and moved to Canada in his early twenties to pursue a career in telecommunications. Howard was residing in Clayton, Ontario with his devoted wife Mary Robinson. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Nicola Robinson, (Mike Skinkle), son Gary Robinson (Karen de Libero) and stepdaughter Marguerite Roberts (Phil Cooke).

Devoted Granddad of William, Oscar, Dylan, and Charles Robinson (Ottawa) and Jacob and Spencer Cooke (Perth). He is also survived by his brother Mark Robinson (Gill Burgess) of Lancaster, England and Kathleen Robinson of Langley, British Columbia, wife of deceased brother Ralph Robinson. He was dearly loved and respected by his cousins, niece, nephews, brothers-in-law and their families, friends and extended family members including the Bruce family, Dorie & Henk deJong and Fran Bailiff.

Friends are invited to a celebration of life gathering on Sunday, November 3, 2019 (2 to 5 p.m.) at The Marshes Golf Club, Brookstreet, 320 Terry Fox Drive, Kanata, Ontario

For those who may choose to honour Howard with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital or the Ottawa Heart Institute.

