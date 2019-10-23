Hub Hospice Palliative Care becomes Home Hospice North Lanark

We are fortunate to live in a part of the world where there is still a strong tradition of neighbours looking out for each other. One example of that tradition began in early 2012, when members of Almonte Community Coordinators (The Hub) recognized that a home-based palliative care support service was lacking in the Almonte area. By October 2012, a steering committee had raised over $100,000 and soon a registered nurse was hired to help develop the program. The new organization, separately incorporated in March 2013, was named Hub Hospice Palliative Care. As the organization evolved, their mission became clear:

We seek to ensure that individuals and their caregivers are well supported through the end-of-life experience; and that, where possible and when the individual so wishes, is able to die at home. We believe that palliative support of those dying, and their caregivers, is an integral part of a healthy community life.

Over time the area served has expanded to include clients within North Lanark, including Almonte, Carleton Place, Pakenham, Clayton, Blakeney, Appleton and the surrounding areas. Furthermore, “home” now truly encompasses wherever the client lives. This can, and does, include long-term care homes and hospitals as needs and resources allow.

To reflect the growth of the organization and the expansion of services a new name has been selected: Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL). Our services include:

Visiting volunteers—over twenty well-trained volunteers visit with clients, under the direction of two part-time Registered Nurses

Bereavement Support

Advance Care Planning

The organization, which continues to be governed by a 12-person board of directors, now under the direction of Nancy Deschenes, remains committed to carrying out their mission to support those with an advanced, progressive illness and their caregivers.

[We] have spent the last several years thinking beyond the physical needs and getting to know the spirit of each person [we] visit. It is in the spirit that the beauty of life remains even at the end of life’s journey.

—Visiting Volunteer Coordinator, Allison Griffith

It is with respect and appreciation of our history and the support of the community that we look to the future. We look forward to working every day to do what we can to ensure that every person in our community at the end of their life may live in dignity, respect and comfort and not feel alone.