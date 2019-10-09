In memoriam: Ivan Miller

Ivan Miller
September 14, 1952 – October 9, 2009
10 years too soon we lost our heart of gold
He was a gentle soul, so the story is told
He turned the soil and planted the seed
And he was always there for those in need
He made us laugh until we cried
He had the strength to turn the tide
Your legacy lives on my father dear
with those who hold you forever near
Oh how different life would be
If you were still here walking next to me
Forever loved!
From your girls,
Debbie, Cassandra, Cecilia and Julia
Family & Friends