In memoriam: Ivan Miller

Ivan Miller

September 14, 1952 – October 9, 2009

10 years too soon we lost our heart of gold

He was a gentle soul, so the story is told

He turned the soil and planted the seed

And he was always there for those in need

He made us laugh until we cried

He had the strength to turn the tide

Your legacy lives on my father dear

with those who hold you forever near

Oh how different life would be

If you were still here walking next to me

Forever loved!

From your girls,

Debbie, Cassandra, Cecilia and Julia

