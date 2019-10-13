International Paddling Film Festival, October 27

Plan to attend the 2019 World Paddling Film Festival — an international film tour presenting a selection of the world’s best paddling films including kayaking, SUP and canoeing. It takes place at the Almonte Old Town Hall on Sunday, October 27th at 3:00 pm.

This celebration of adventure is a fundraiser for the Almonte Riverwalk Project which will extend the scenic trails near the Mississippi River.

“We are so lucky to have a river in our town and I know that these films will appeal to many in our community and beyond.” says organizer Mary Lumsden of Mill Street Books. Co-sponsor Lisa Labonte of Vamos Outdoors feels this is a great event for her customers. We expect to attract paddlers and outdoor enthusiasts for a fun afternoon. The town will provide the venue and staff assistance for the event.

For tickets ($15 for adults; $5 children under 15 )and further information, contact Mill Street Books at 613-256-9090