Josephine Scissons — obituary

SCISSONS

Josephine Adele

(August 14, 1922 – October 17, 2019)

On Thursday, October 17, 2019, Josephine was in her 98th year, passed on at Almonte Country Haven. She joins her husband Francis of 67 years and her daughter, Gail.

Josephine will be sadly missed by her younger brother, Bruce McPhail and sister-in-law Jean. She also leaves behind her daughters Carol Ann Taylor (Mick) and Donna Scott (the late Timothy). Loving grandmother of Chris and Jamie Herrick, Colleen Scott, Lisa Burton (Alex) and John Scott. Great grandmother to Will, Timothy, Lucas, Alana & Joshua. She will also be missed by her many nieces & nephews.

Family & friends may gather at Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte on Tuesday, October 22 from 11 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment St. Michael’s Cemetery, Corkery.

A big “Thank You” goes out to all of the staff at Almonte Country Haven for taking such great care of our mom, grandmother & great grandmother.

For those who may choose to honour Josephine with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte Country Haven Residence Fund.

