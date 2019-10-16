Judy Joannou Designs raises funds for Hub Hospice

Last Spring, Judy Joannou, designer and owner of the lovely shop on Mill Street in Almonte, Judy Joannou Designs, announced that she was hosting a silent auction art print fundraiser to benefit Hub Hospice Palliative Care. The auction kicked off on Friday, May 24, 2019, running through the early summer months and coming to a close in August.

Last week, Judy presented vice-chair Jan Watson with a cheque representing the proceeds of that auction—an impressive $547. She was excited to explain that she plans to do the same thing next spring and summer, when she will have about 10 new art prints waiting to adorn the walls of some lucky person’s home. She has also offered her talents and skills to help organize a fashion show in support of HHPC in the future—watch local media for details.

Jan expressed her gratitude on behalf of HHPC and their clients. It is such an acknowledgment of the importance of the work that HHPC does when someone in our community chooses HHPC as the beneficiary of their fundraising efforts.

Stop by Judy Joannou Designs at 83 Mill Street in Almonte to try on a few of this Canadian designer’s line that boasts classic style with a twist.

About Hub Hospice Palliative Care