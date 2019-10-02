Juno winners play Green Party benefit show, Perth

Juno award winners James Keelaghan, Jenny Whiteley and Joey Wright are among the musicians who will entertain the audience at a benefit concert for the Green Party that is taking place Saturday, October 5th in Perth ON.

The concert, which also features a silent auction, will be at the Perth Civitan Club (6787 Lanark County Rd 43,) at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and are available through Tickets Please, 613 485 6434 or ticketsplease.ca.

Other performers include Doug Barr, Christine Graves, Tripod, and Evening Hymns.