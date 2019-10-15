Knead bread? Calling Mississippi Mills intrepid bread makers!

SAVE THE DATE: Open Bread Oven Sunday, October 20 from 1-3 PM at the Community Stone Oven, beside the Almonte Library.

Following on the success of our first Open Bread Oven in August, it’s time for a repeat. Bring your oven-ready dough to the oven and join in our bread-baking bonanza. The oven will be fired up and ready for baking at 1 p.m. We will start with sourdoughs, followed by yeast doughs, and then rolls or small breads.

To ensure everyone has a chance to bake their bread we are asking that you bring no more than two loaves.

Everyone is welcome. If you don’t want to make bread, but are curious about stone oven baking, drop by for a chat! If you’d like to check out our short video from our first Open Bread Oven, go to the Facebook Page: Friends of the Almonte Neighbourhood Tomato Friendship Oven. See you there….Happy Baking!

If you are interested in learning more but can’t make it on October 20th feel free to email Mary Ann at murrayma237@gmail.com or Lisa at lisac.george@gmail.com, and we’ll add you to our Bread Makers of Almonte list.