Land Trust has two great nature walks on Sunday

Discover Lovely Lichen of Lanark County

Nature guide, research scientist, and lichenologist, Dr. Troy McMullin, will lead a small group of individuals as they discover lovely lichens on Blueberry Mountain at cliffLAND. Walk with Troy while exploring the forest, stream beds and rocks … to the top of Blueberry Mountain!

The walk starts Sunday, October 6, at 11:00 at the waterfall. Be sure to bring a lunch!

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust thrives to keep beautiful Mississippi-Madawaska wilderness protected for all time, where all species thrive and people engage with nature. Learn more at mmlt.ca

Registration is limited, so be sure to claim one of the remaining places today. Register now.

Many thanks to BrokerLink for sponsoring this event

Fall Colours Hike at Blueberry Mountain

One of the best places in Lanark County to witness a panoramic view of fall colours is from the top of Blueberry Mountain at cliffLAND. This singularly beautiful display of nature remains central to our upcoming Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) event on Sunday, October 6. Come and hike at your own pace the gently rising trail and enjoy one of the seven wonders of Lanark County. The Fall Colours Walk has been an MMLT tradition now for 10 years and we thank the Clifford family for sharing their wonderful property with the public.

Onsite registration begins at 10 am. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members Children 18 and under are free. Children under 12 and over 80(!) will be awarded certificates for making the climb.

Coffee, cookies and conversation await you on your return to the bottom.

