Land Trust’s GO WILD GALA, October 19

GO WILD GALA comes to the Grand Hotel

Every autumn the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) hosts its premier fundraising event. On October 19th the “Go Wild Gala” will be held at the historic Grand Hotel in Carleton Place and features our guest speaker, naturalist Michael Runtz, who will share his near 50 years’ experience of exploring Algonquin Park.

Join us at this historic venue for a fine and full hot buffet, visit with friends and listen to Michael Runtz. As is tradition, the silent auction with be chock full of items to suit all tastes and pocketbooks and get you in the mood for Christmas.

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is a not-for-profit charitable organization that has made a 999-year commitment to protect the wilderness properties under its care. These preserved lands will thrive for the generations to come, aid in climate change and stand as an example of how to care for our wildlands and the species who inhabit them. There are currently eight properties under our protection with another three under consideration. As a charitable organization, with no government funding, events such as the Go Wild Gala, are essential to help fund the work we do.

Tickets are just $50 per person and can be purchased online at mmlt.ca/events

Tickets are also available by cash or cheque at:

the Granary in Carleton Place

in Carleton Place Gilligalou Bird in Almonte

in Almonte Shadowfax in Perth

Contact us directly at 613-253-2722 or admin@mmlt.ca