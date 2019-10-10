Learn line dancing — lessons start October 24

Line dancing – fun-to-learn, easy-to-do and beneficial

Mississippi Mills Parks & Recreation are again offering the opportunity for everyone who wishes to get that extra bit of exercise and have fun while doing it. Line dancing has it all. Having two left feet does not exist in this dance form – all the steps have alternate moves that make it easy for everyone to learn. The health benefits of line dancing have a great track record as a form of exercise; it is aerobic as well as weight-bearing and as a bonus it offers positive brain stimulation. Not only do you reap these benefits, but it is also a fun activity that all ages, all levels and both genders can enjoy together.

Although line dancing had its beginnings in country music, it has maintained its relevance to modern times by moving forward to embrace a variety of different music genres such as Celtic, cha-cha, mambo, rumba, sacred, salsa, samba, tango, waltz, and others.

A lot of people fear they cannot learn to dance. Most people do not give themselves a chance. Dancing is like walking. Learning something new takes patience and practice. Too many people give up doing something new before they give themselves enough time to learn. A series of lessons must be taken before a student can fully understand and appreciate their learning abilities.

Your first classes are designed to teach you basic steps and a series of short dance patterns put together which will help in your learning ability. Once the various steps are learned, you will realize that each new dance becomes easier.

Almost everyone starts at a low point and do not realize their knowledge and skill have increased at their very first lesson. Everyone learns at a different rate and most discouragement comes during the first few lessons because either they can’t remember from lesson to lesson or they feel the class is moving too fast for them. Do not be afraid to ask for a step to be shown over again or for help from others. Even the most experienced dancers make mistakes. Regardless of the student’s ability, everyone will have their lows and highs before they become comfortable in their dancing.

Consistency in attending classes is what increases learning ability. Hang in there, have a good sense of humour and have fun.

The 2019/2020 season for the Mississippi Mills line dance classes start with the fall session beginning on Oct. 24, followed by the winter session starting in early January and the spring session beginning in early March.

There are eight classes in each session and the cost is $10 per class or $64 for the session if paid in advance.

Classes are held on Thursday afternoons at the Almonte Community Center. The beginner class is held from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. and the intermediate/advanced class is from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. There is an overlap of classes between 1:30 and 1:45 with one or two easy/slow dances done for a cool-down period for the beginner class and warm-up period for the intermediate/advanced class. Registration takes place prior to the start of the class.

Put On Your Dancin’ Shoes – Happy Dancing