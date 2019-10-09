‘Lighting the Way’ short plays celebrate a sustainable future

Lighting the Way – 9 Short Plays that stubbornly celebrate a sustainable future

On October 17th and 18th, a group of 40 people from our community age 10-65 invite you to Lighting the Way – 9 short plays that stubbornly celebrate a sustainable future.

The shows are 5 to 10-minute pieces that create an evening diverse in style and content. They ask questions and explore the complications of living together at a turning point in history. But fear not, there are also jokes. Pieces range from a comedy that sees a couple unrepentantly ordering things they don’t need from Amazon while up to their knees in floodwater to a poetic plea for oil divestment.

The plays constitute one part of the evening. After the audience has been sufficiently riled up and inspired by the art, they will be able to meet with organizers from initiatives that are addressing climate change in our community through Eco-System Preservation, Natural Climate Solutions, Education, Advocacy, Active Transit and Consumer Reduction,

Over free delicious snacks provided by Strawberry Blonde, we invite the audience to mingle and learn about how they too can join in and act, or find like-minded collaborators to start their own initiatives, TODAY.

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Thursday Oct 17th and Friday Oct 18th at 7:30

Tickets $10 min donation

All funds raised will support local Tree planting initiatives

Tickets – Eventbrite or at Mill Street Books

For more information go to www.micasatheatre.ca or our facebook event

This project was made possible, in part, by SPARC (Supporting Performing Arts in Rural and Remote Communities) through their Collaborative Community Initiatives fund.