Linda Ladouceur — obituary

Ladouceur,

Linda Darlene

Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on October 6, 2019 in the Almonte General Hospital.

Linda (nee Campbell)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 72.

Devoted wife to Don for over fifty-four years. Missed by her children Janet Risch (Gordon), Kim Ladouceur (Lloyd), and Dawn Donald (Iain). Proud “Granny” to seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Bill Campbell also to the late Donnie Campbell and Nancy Campbell. Linda will always be remembered by her extended family and friends. Donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Canadian Liver Foundation. A special thanks to the staff at the Almonte General Hospital and Dr. Turcotte for all their care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 12 pm to 2 pm. Chapel service to follow visitation at 2 pm. Reception to follow in the Almonte Legion. Private Family Interment in St. George’s Cemetery (Clayton, ON.)

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com