Local talent and great food at Union Hall, October 26

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 26th for the 16th annual Union Hall Potluck and Talent Night. Everyone is invited to join neighbours and friends for a potluck supper, followed by an entertaining and often hilarious display of local talent.

Bring along your tastiest main course, salad or dessert, and your own dishes and cutlery, so we can avoid the use of disposables. Dinner begins promptly at 6:00 p.m. and the show begins about 7:30. Admission is free, but donations for the upkeep of the hall are always welcome.

It’s not too late to get a place on the program! Contact Les Humphreys at 613-256-2498 or leshum@magma.ca for more information.

Union Hall, situated at 1984 Wolf Grove Road at the corner of Tatlock Road, has been serving the neighbourhood for more than 150 years. The hall is maintained by the local community with the support of the Town of Mississippi Mills.