Marie Seaman — obituary

Seaman, Anne Marie “Marie”

Sunrise March 23rd, 1928 – Sunset October 5th 2019

Our dear sweet mother has gone home to be with God. She lived a happy, full and productive life. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ernest Alvin Seaman “Al”. She will be missed by Duncan (Marsha), Janet Stanley (Glenn), Donald (Marie Claude), Sandra MacKenzie (Ryan), and Wendy Chaytor (Mike). Mom was proud of her eight grandchildren and loved them dearly: Emily, Scott, Alexandre, Melanie, Ilsa, Richard, Walter and Charles.

Mom was a lady of great faith, very giving and a life-long volunteer. In 1992, she was awarded the 125th Anniversary of Confederation of Canada Medal for her volunteer work. She also received the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship in 1993. These honours were bestowed in recognition of her extensive work in community building through many years on the Almonte and Area Committee for Continuing Learning and the Almonte Community Development Corporation (now Carebridge Community Support). She worked diligently on affordable housing for families, seniors and people with disabilities. Projects accomplished include the Almonte Day Care Centre, the St. James Street Project, Norton Street Townhouses, Town & Country Apartments, the Maude Street Townhouses as well as two group homes. She was a member of the Almonte and District Arts Council, Catholic Women’s League, parish council at Holy Name of Mary Parish, and St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Mom had many interests including camping and kayaking, stained glass, painting, sewing, starting many small businesses, giving us life lessons and even teaching courses on subjects she knew nothing about (4H Learn to Bake Bread course). She encouraged us to follow her creative example by allowing multiple projects to cover every surface in our home!

She gave us the best gift a mother could, a strong family of five siblings who love each other and are best friends.

Our thanks go to the caring staff at Hazeldean Gardens Retirement Residence in Stittsville.

Donations in her memory can be made to Carebridge Community Support (formerly Mills Community Support)

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm. CWL to pray the Rosary at 4:45 pm. Funeral Mass to be held at Holy Name of Mary Parish (134 Bridge St., Almonte) on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 am. Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery and Reception in the Almonte Civitan Hall to follow Mass.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com