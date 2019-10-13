Mississippi Mills Beautification Working Group needs you!

The Beautification Working Group is an advisory group to the Community Economic Development Advisory Committee. The purpose of the working group is to promote, advance and maintain the aesthetics of the natural and built resources of Mississippi Mills. They are looking for a few new members for their committee. Specifically they are hoping to add representatives from Appleton, Clayton and Pakenham. If you are interested in learning more about jobs, time commitment etc. please contact Chair, Malte Mendzigall, at mendzigall77@gmail.com. Their next meeting is 8:30am, October 17 at Almonte Old Town Hall; feel free to drop in to learn what it’s all about.

Not interested in being on a committee but still want to help out? Throughout the year the Beautification team often look for additional help with projects such as pitch-in, fall decorating or planting daffodils. Are you interested in helping with any of these projects? Please contact Lea-Anne Solomonian at lsolomonian@gmail.com.

Happy Thanksgiving!