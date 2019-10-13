“Never Too Old” film and discussion, October 23

Wednesday 23 October from 1-3 pm

Meeting Room of the Mississippi Mills Public Library, Almonte Branch, no registration necessary

Join us to view the CBC short documentary “Never Too Old” which follows 81-year-old PhD candidate Olive Bryanton as she navigates through the final year of her doctoral program at the University of Prince Edward Island.

At the age of 76, Olive decided to head back to school with a plan to study how older women were ageing in rural P.E.I. and shine a spotlight on the often overlooked and under-appreciated lives of older rural women. It’s her feeling that ageing is a normal part of life and that old age shouldn’t stop anyone from being happy and productive.

We’re hoping to follow with a short discussion around what women in Mississippi Mills will require to age in place and any current supports and gaps that may be identified. While it’s not necessary to stay for the discussion, we hope that you will and we welcome input from all ages, genders and lifestyle perspectives. The information collected will help identify some of the barriers that we may face and hopefully generate some solutions to these barriers.