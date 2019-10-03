Part-time cleaner needed for rural Pakenham cabin

Cabinscape is looking for a reliable, local cleaner for a tiny cabin (160 sq ft) in Pakenham. Must be available for 3-4 shifts per week. $20/per hour (plus paid travel time).

  • Experience in cleaning and/or customer service is an asset.
  • Vehicle required.
  • In the winter months when the snow is too deep to drive through, a short 300-metre hike is required to access the cabin.
  • Cleaner will be provided with snowshoes.
  • Job starts ASAP.

Please forward your resume to Laura at bookings@cabinscape.com

Visit https://www.cabinscape.com/ for details about our growing travel company.

