Phone scams still alive and well in Lanark

We’ve received this note from the Lanark County OPP detachment.

Social Insurance Number scam

Residents within Lanark County continue to get calls from fraudsters claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency, police or government requesting them to confirm their Social Insurance Number (SIN). In some cases, the caller will say a number (made up) and the unsuspecting victim provides their correct number or simply the last 3 digits. Never provide or confirm any personal information over the telephone unless you have initiated the call.

Grandparent scam

Residents are also receiving what is known as the “grandparent scam” phone calls apparently from their child/grandchild who’s been involved in a collision and can’t speak properly, advising the parent must send money in order for them to be released from jail or, for lawyers to “work out” backdoor court deals. Never send or transfer money in these cases as a lawyer would never pay any fine on your loved one’s behalf; payment would be made directly to the court if at all required.

Deer me …

The OPP also noted 22 collisions between vehicles and deer be in the past week — be careful out there folks!

Late fall is mating season and the peak time for hitting deer around here; take another look around when you’re approaching any stretch of road from which deer could suddenly emerge from the bush.