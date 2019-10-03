Pitch in and help tidy up MM, starting Saturday

Pitch in and Help Tidy Up Mississippi Mills October 5-12

Pitch In Bags are available at Baker Bobs, Clayton General Store, Appleton mailboxes, Nicholson’s in Pakenham and Almonte Old Town Hall. Work where you live or choose a neighbor hood park or country road. Bags can be left out with your regular garbage collection without a sticker for the next two weeks!

Meet the Pakenham Civitan Club at the Pakenham School at 9:00am October 5th to work on the ditches in Pakenham!

Join the Beautification Volunteers this Saturday October 5th outside Baker Bobs to help clean up Downtown.

Thank-you!