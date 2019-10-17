Reader’s letter recommends voting strategically

Why voting your convictions is both the best and the most strategic thing to do

Susan Berlin

The sad thing about our first-past-the-post electoral system is that the ‘winning’ candidate can be elected by as little as a third of the votes cast – so the votes of the majority of people have no impact on who gets elected.

But – there’s a bright side to that: In a riding like ours, you don’t have to worry that by voting Green you might help defeat the Liberals, and thereby risk a Conservative government and all that implies for our future. In this riding, we will either elect a Conservative MP – or, given the upswell of interest in the Green Party, we just might elect Steve Kotze.

Thanks to Trudeau’s reneging on his promise to change our voting system, you lose the chance to make your vote really count — but you can feel free to vote your convictions.

Moreover, you don’t need to win a riding to have a major influence on national policy. If, in this election, the Green Party significantly increases its voting percentages – which is very likely – the issues the party supports will gain enormous political traction. And those issues — climate change; new green jobs; support for farmers and food security; a national seniors’ strategy; the protection and improvement of our health care system – are critical to our future.