Readers selling tickets for Jim Cuddy show

We’ve received these ads from readers who need to sell tickets for the October 20 fundraising concert featuring Jim Cuddy.

Two tickets to sold-out Jim Cuddy Concert on Sunday, October 20 at 7 PM available. Original price $250.00 for the pair. Offering the pair for $225.00. If interested,  please call 613.220.5648.

Two tickets for sale for the AGH fundraising concert featuring Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy, at the Old Town Hall on Sunday, October 20th at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $125 each. Will sell for $225/pair. This is a sold-out event. If interested, please call or text 613-797-2035.

 

