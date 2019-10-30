Rosemary Leach open studio, vernissage November 8

I don’t believe in divine purpose or destiny.

That might have made sense of spending a lifetime in the studio.

Technology would leave painting behind, yet I keep turning up at my old altar. Learning the language of darks and lights, as they sing in chorus with the colour wheel, expressive brushwork is my Talmud; a debate that never ceases to interest me.

I speak to some internal state that is deeply mine, simultaneously expressing a universal interior space we all experience.

Come visit my latest unfoldings.

Rosemary Leach Open Studio

255 William Street, Almonte, ON.

Vernissage: Fri Nov 8, 5pm-8pm.

Exhibition Continues: Sat Nov 9 & Sun Nov 10, 10am-4pm.

www.rosemaryleach.com