Save the date, come out to bake! October 20

“Try to say that 5 times in a row.”

Bread Makers of Almonte are excited to be firing up the oven to bake and break bread together. We are once again calling all bread bakers and wannabes to come out and meet some fellow bakers and join in the fun.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 20 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Community Friendship Oven next to the Library in Almonte.

Tell your friends. Pull your favourite bread recipe out of the drawer. Watch for further details as we get closer to the date!

To be added to our Bread Makers of Almonte list, please contact Lisa at lisac.george@gmail.com or Mary Ann at murrayma237@gmail.com.