Sheet Pan Provençale Salmon

by Susan Hanna

This healthy and tasty recipe from Canadian Living is perfect for a weeknight supper. Roast zucchini, garlic and red onion for 20 minutes, then add salmon and cherry tomatoes. Broil for about 8 minutes – be careful not to overcook – and serve. To broil, place the baking sheet about six inches (15 cm) from the broiler coils.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Red wine vinegar typically contains added sulfites. I use Eden Organic red wine vinegar, which has only naturally occurring sulfites. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

3 zucchini, cut in 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 red onion, cut in ½ -inch (1.25-cm) thick wedges

3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt, divided

¾ teaspoons (3.75 ml) pepper, divided

4 skin-on salmon fillets (about 1 lb/450 g total)

2 cups (500 ml) cherry tomatoes

3 tablespoons (45 ml) red wine vinegar

¼ cup (60 ml) basil leaves, torn

Preparation:

Arrange rack in top third of oven; preheat to 425°F (218°C). Line baking sheet with parchment paper. On pan, toss together zucchini, garlic, red onion, 2 tbsp (30 ml) of the oil and ½ tsp (2.5 ml) each of the salt and pepper. Roast, stirring halfway through, until tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven; push vegetables to edges of pan. Arrange salmon, skin side down, and tomatoes in centre; drizzle with remaining 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil. Sprinkle with remaining ½ tsp (2.5 ml) salt and ¼ tsp (1.25 ml) pepper. Return to top rack of oven; broil until fish flakes easily when tested and vegetables are beginning to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Drizzle with vinegar; sprinkle with basil.

From Canadian Living