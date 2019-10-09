CANCELLED: Stone Fence Theatre presents “Fine as Binder Twine”

Unfortunately, the Stone Fence Theatre production of “Fine as Binder twine” presented by Lanark County Genealogy Society scheduled for Oct. 27 has been cancelled. We will try to reschedule for next year.
Musical Memories from shows of the past 15 years
Sunday, October 27
at Beckwith Township Public School, 1523 9th line Beckwith
Doors Open at 4, Buffet by Leatherworks Catering at 5, Show at 6pm
Tickets $45(includes HST)
Children 6-12 -$6 -under 6 free
To order tickets check the website for details-lanarkgenealogy.com
or email lcgspresident@gmail.com
Phone: 343-262-2772
Sponsored by the Lanark County Genealogical Society