CANCELLED: Stone Fence Theatre presents “Fine as Binder Twine”

Unfortunately, the Stone Fence Theatre production of “Fine as Binder twine” presented by Lanark County Genealogy Society scheduled for Oct. 27 has been cancelled. We will try to reschedule for next year.

Musical Memories from shows of the past 15 years

Sunday, October 27

at Beckwith Township Public School, 1523 9th line Beckwith

Doors Open at 4, Buffet by Leatherworks Catering at 5, Show at 6pm

Tickets $45(includes HST)

Children 6-12 -$6 -under 6 free

To order tickets check the website for details-lanarkgenealogy.com

or email lcgspresident@gmail.com

Phone: 343-262-2772

Sponsored by the Lanark County Genealogical Society