Susan Hanna was born and raised in Almonte. She began cooking additive- and preservative-free meals because of her husband’s serious allergies, but strongly believes eating all-natural, unprocessed foods is a healthy option for everyone. In addition to contributing to the Millstone, Susan posts additive-free recipes on her blog, Eye For a Recipe. Susan is a graduate of Carleton University’s four-year Honours Bachelor of Journalism program and worked as a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Citizen. She has more than 30 years’ experience in communications, government, management and public affairs, including 20 years as Principal of Susan L. Hanna Public Affairs Consulting, providing strategic communications counsel, writing, editing and project management services to a wide range of clients in the public and private sectors.