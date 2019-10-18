“The Missing Pages” — Almonte in Concert, October 26

The 40th Season of Almonte in Concert begins with a Chamber Musical – The Missing Pages by Tom Allen, on Saturday, October 26th 2019, 7:30 at the Almonte Old Town Hall. The 40th Season of Almonte in Concert begins with a Chamber Musical –by Tom Allen, on Saturday, October 26th 2019, 7:30 at the Almonte Old Town Hall.

Experience an evening of music, song, history and drama with this staged concert about Theodore Frederic Molt, the only Canadian musician to have met Ludwig van Beethoven.

Tom Allen – Anton Schindler

Derek Boyes – Ludwig van Beethoven

Patricia O’Callaghan – Susanna Sotto

Bryce Kulak – Theodore Molt

Lori Gemmell – harpist

Tickets available online: almonteinconcert.com

and at Mill Street Books, Almonte