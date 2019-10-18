“The Missing Pages” — Almonte in Concert, October 26

The 40th Season of Almonte in Concert begins with a Chamber Musical – The Missing Pages by Tom Allen, on Saturday, October 26th 2019, 7:30 at the Almonte Old Town Hall.
Experience an evening of music, song, history and drama with this staged concert about Theodore Frederic Molt, the only Canadian musician to have met Ludwig van Beethoven.
Tom Allen – Anton Schindler
Derek Boyes – Ludwig van Beethoven
Patricia O’Callaghan – Susanna Sotto
Bryce Kulak – Theodore Molt
Lori Gemmell – harpist
Tickets available online: almonteinconcert.com
and at Mill Street Books, Almonte