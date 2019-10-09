TRAVELOGUE: An Evening Walk Across Japan, October 23

Wednesday October 23rd at 7pm.

Meeting room of the Almonte Branch, Mississippi Mills Public Library.

The first travelogue in this monthly series is set in Japan.

Ray Parchelo takes us on an Evening Walk across Japan in a 50-minute presentation with pictures he took over his 12-day visit in 2013.

Innen Ray Parchelo is the “battery” for Padakun – Contemplation/Walking. He is an active walker and student of walking, who has walked out-and-about on nearly half the planet. He and his wife, Judy, live with their dogs, Joshu and Bella, in Renfrew ON. His walking has taken him to Ontario, Quebec, PEI, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in Canada; from Maine to Florida along the US Eastern Coast, and to California; to England, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and many sacred places in Japan and Sri Lanka.

It is a free event and no reservation is required.