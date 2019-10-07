‘Zombie Walk’ to benefit animal rescues, October 19

5th and FINAL 2k Zombie Walk will take place Oct 19th

RAIN OR SHINE! Registration will start at 1:00 PM, walk will start at 2:00 PM. The $10.00 registration fee will be split between 2 non-funded animal rescues, Soi Dog Foundation and Country Cat Sanctuary.

Registration from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Almonte Arena, 182 Bridge St., Almonte, ON. K0A1A0.

Please bring a non-perishable food item for our local food bank. Prizes will be given for most pledges raised, best costumes and many more door prizes. EVERYONE WELCOME.

Info hgadbois53@gmail.com or visit our FB page https://www.facebook.com/ almontezombiewalk/