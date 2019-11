For Sale – 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit 5-speed manual $1,100 or best offer, AS IS.

215,000 km CD/MP3 AM/FM radio player, hatchback, FWD, gasoline, cruise control, AC, roof rack cross bars with 2 bike racks included, good snow tires installed, 2 electronic keys included, power windows, power door locks

Body has some rust along rocker panel on driver’s side. Low mileage for its age. A great fixer-upper for someone with a talent for bodywork. Sold AS IS. $1,100 or best offer. Call 613 314 9945.