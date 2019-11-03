3rd Annual Ladies Night at Cedar Hill, November 21

An Old-Fashioned Evening of Christmas Hospitality and Warmth

Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm

Thursday, November 21, 6:30-8:30 pm

Fabulous Door Prizes, including a 6-pack of lift tickets to Mount Pakenham, a Maple Luscious Scrub & Body Wrap Treatment from Holtz Spa in Ottawa, a Spa Foot Treatment at Chateau Montebello in Quebec, many Gift Baskets, local items and more!

The first 50 ladies will receive a Swag Bag with amazing goodies from local businesses.

Cash donations and a portion of the proceeds will be given to local teenager Emily Bernier and her family. Emily has recently had her second kidney transplant and spent many weeks in CHEO.

Shop indoor and outdoor Christmas decor and gifts, including Christmas trees, rustic ornaments, beautiful wreaths handmade on site and a wide array of Fulton’s Organic Maple Syrup, Gourmet and Maple Luscious Bath & Body Products.

Tantalize your taste buds with free samples of sparkling apple cider, Fluid Solar Roasted Coffee, Maple Spiced Popcorn, Maple Kissed Cheese Ball, Maple Mini Cheesecakes and Curried Maple Squash soup, to name a few. Desserts and drinks are available for purchase at Café Claus.

Free admission and parking.

Presented by Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm and Fulton’s Pancake House & Sugar Bush, celebrating the joy of Christmas with two branches of our family tree!

Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm is located at 951 8th Concession South, Pakenham, Ontario. (From Almonte, head north on Hwy 29 towards Pakenham. Turn left onto Cedar Hill Side Road and watch for the Tree Farm sign on your right.)