Bruce McCubbin — obituary

McCubbin,

Bruce Scott

Born Feb 22 1941 in Montreal QC

Died unexpectedly at home Oct 29 2019 in Almonte ON

His wife, Elizabeth will love and miss him always as will his sister Heather, his children Jill, Beth, Colin and Sally and his grandchildren, Calvin, Pippa, Finn, Alice and Charlie.

Bruce enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Active in sports since childhood and through university, he particularly loved summers at the cottage at Stony Lake and golf at Hilton Head. Bruce’s professional life was very meaningful to him. He started his career as a Design Engineer at Imperial Tobacco in 1965. Later highlights include: President and CEO of Moosehead Breweries, Chairman of Mount Allison’s Board of Regents, Director of Oxford Frozen Foods, Acadian Seaplants and Puppets Up! Boards.

The family is gathering to remember Bruce in

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon and would welcome friends to visit. A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held at the cottage in the New Year.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com