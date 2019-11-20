“Activist Alphabet” author Donna Sinclair, November 30

Why become an activist when you would rather sit on a rocking chair?

Donna Sinclair, in her latest book “Activist Alphabet,” shares her story of becoming an activist. She candidly writes about her life experiences and her love for nature. An award-winning journalist with The United Church Observer for 27 years, Donna has travelled and reported on social issues both in Canada and many parts of the world.

Activist Alphabet is her 13th book. It is the Gold Medal winner for social activism in the 2019 Living Now book awards.

Donna will be reading from her book and answering your questions at Almonte United Church on Nov.30, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Reading is at 7:00 pm. Light refreshments served.

The book will be available for purchase at $19.95, cash or cheque only, before and after the presentation.

All are welcome.