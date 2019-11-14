‘Alaska, the Last Frontier: Or is it?’ — November 20

Travelogue, Wednesday, November 20 at 7 pm

Meeting room of the Almonte Branch, Mississippi Mills Public Library.

Bob and Pat look forward to sharing their experiences from their trip to Alaska, through northern Alberta, BC, the Yukon, that they took this past summer. They will speak about why they chose Alaska, why in their RV, the best time to visit and the resources they used prior to and during their travels.

Some of the many unique and beautiful sights will be highlighted in a multi-media presentation, with time for any questions. As well, Bob and Pat will share a few of the many photographs they took when they visited US National Parks from Yellowstone in the north to the Grand Canyon and Mesa Verdes in the south a few years ago.